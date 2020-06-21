British police have arrested a man in the English town of Reading, England, after a "serious stabbing incident" .
"Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody," police said. "A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital."
Sources suggest that several people have died at Forbury Gardens but this has not been officially confirmed by police.
Three people have died and two are in critical care after stabbings in a park, the Telegraph reported, citing an unnamed source.
Police officers are on the scene and investigating. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she's "deeply concerned" to hear reports of the incident.
The borough council of Reading, a town about 40 miles west of London, urged people to stay clear of the town center due to a "major incident."
A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day, the Press Association said.