Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

London: London's Tate Museum on Tuesday cancelled this year's Turner Prize because of the coronavirus and said it will award £10,000 grants to 10 deserving British artists instead.

Judges would have traditionally announced a short-list for the prestigious competition this month and revealed the winner - and awarded an accompanying £25,000 ($30,800, 28,100 euro) prize - in December.

But Tate Britain said "the tight timetable for preparing the annual exhibition would not have been achievable under the present restrictions."

"The decision was made to help support a larger selection of artists through this period of profound disruption and uncertainty," the museum said in a statement.

The 10 joint winners will be selected at the end of June.

Tate Britain Director Alex Farquharson said lockdowns aimed at fighting the spread of the virus were causing enormous stress for artists because most galleries have been closed for months.

"We have decided to help support even more artists during this exceptionally difficult time," he said.