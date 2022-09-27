London: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday congratulated far-right Brothers of Italy party leader Georgia Meloni, after the Eurosceptic populist party swept to victory in Sunday elections.
"Congratulations to Georgia Meloni on her party's success in the Italian elections", Truss wrote on Twitter. "From supporting Ukraine to addressing global economic challenges, the UK and Italy are close allies".
Cause for concern
In Amsterdam, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday that the election victory of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is cause for concern.
"Italy of course is a cause for concern. Parties in this coalition have said and done things that should make us vigilant. This relates to Russia, and to financial and economic issues," Rutte said in an interview on Dutch TV.
"But we need to give her a chance," Rutte said. "I will try to build a good relation with her."