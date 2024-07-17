Marseille: A 17-year-old teenager was found shot dead in a burning car Wednesday with a garbage bag over his face, in the latest drug-related killing in southern French city Marseille, prosecutors said.
Firefighters were called to the burning car shortly before 4:00 am (0200 GMT) Wednesday. After extinguishing the blaze, they discovered a lifeless body in the boot of the vehicle.
He had a gunshot wound to the head, was bound at the knees and ankles and had his face covered with a garbage bag.
A murder probe has been launched.