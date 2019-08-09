The tiger cubs were discovered after an animal protection group received tips

The tiger cubs were found in a bathtub under a heat lamp in the apartment. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Police say two tiger cubs have been found in a bathtub at a Slovakian woman's apartment in eastern Austria.

Police in Lower Austria province said Friday that the little big cats were discovered after an animal protection group received tips. They were found Thursday in a bathtub under a heat lamp in the apartment in Hainburg, near the border with Slovakia.