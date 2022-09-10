LONDON: A historic Accession Council proclaimed Charles III as Britain's new king on Saturday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II aged 96.

The televised council held at St James's Palace in London announced that "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III... God save the king!"

Charles is accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William. William is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales.

It's the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

Earlier report

Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately on Thursday but it is the Accession Council made up of hundreds of politicians, bishops and senior civil servants that officially proclaims his succession.

The proclamation was accompanied by gun salutes and heralds who travel to Mansion House in the City of London where it will be read at the Royal Exchange.

The proclamation will be read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom - Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales - and at other locations, too.

The new king vowed on Friday to serve the nation with "loyalty, respect and love" in his first address to the nation as king.

King and Head of state of UK and 14 other realms

Charles is king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Earlier, returning to London from Scotland where his mother died, he was greeted with cheers, applause and a crowd singing "God Save The King" as he made his first public appearance outside Buckingham Palace.

Charles also said in his address that he had made his eldest son William, 40, the new Prince of Wales, the title that had been his for more than 50 years and is traditionally held by the heir to the throne.

William's wife Kate becomes Princess of Wales, a role last held by the late Princess Diana.

Period of morning

Britain has declared a period of mourning until the state funeral for Elizabeth, once described by her grandson Harry as "the nation's grandmother". The date for that has not been announced but it is expected in a little over a week's time.

Leaders from around the world are expected in London for the funeral, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who said on Friday he would attend.

To the British people, "she was your queen. To us, she was the queen," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Although he is already king, Charles' coronation will take place at a later date - and the timing for that is not yet clear. There was a 16-month gap between Elizabeth becoming queen in 1952 and her coronation in 1953.

Tears and flowers

Thousands have gathered at royal palaces to pay their respects to the late queen, with some shedding tears as they laid flowers and others wanting to celebrate the life of a monarch who for most Britons was the only they have ever known.

Elizabeth, who was the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

Over the decades she witnessed a seismic change in the social, political and economic structure of her nation. She won praise for guiding the monarchy into the 21st Century and modernising it in the process, despite intense media scrutiny and the often highly public travails of her family.