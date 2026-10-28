GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe
BREAKING NEWS

10 dead in crash between two trains in central Spain

Accident involved two high-speed trains heading in the same direction

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
TVE has reported that an accident between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction killed at least 10 people in Spain.
TVE has reported that an accident between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction killed at least 10 people in Spain.
Pixabay

Madrid: Spain’s state-owned news agency and other local media say at least 10 people have died in a crash between two trains in central Spain.

Spain’s rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. Rail service is suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

TVE is reporting that the accident was between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction and that one ran into the tail of the other, knocking two of its cars off the track.

The mayor of the nearby town of Urda, Manuel Galán, told Spanish state broadcaster TVE that passengers had been injured and that civil protection authorities had asked his town hall to prepare a sports pavilion to attend to passengers.

The mayor of another nearby village, Jesús Perez of Los Yebenes, told TVE that it appeared that the accident was “serious.”

The regional president of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, wrote on X that he is on his way to the crash site.

In January, 45 people died in southern Spain when a train jumped the track and hit an oncoming train. The crash was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people. The January incident shook the confidence the European country has in its extensive high-speed rail network.

Related Topics:
spain

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

What's changing in the UAE this November?

What's changing in the UAE this November?

4m read
Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old pensioner, is taken on a stretcher as she was evicted from her Madrid home, on September 23, 2026.

Maricarmen, 87, whose eviction shook Spain, dies

4m read
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures upon his arrival ahead of an informal meeting of the European Council, in Ayia Napa on April 23, 2026.

Spain’s PM calls snap polls after housing bill defeat

3m read
Travellers who miss their scheduled train must also purchase a new ticket rather than use their original booking on a later service.

Miss an Etihad Rail train? You will need a new ticket

2m read