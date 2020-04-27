Studies on SARS-CoV-2 'viral shedding' show why it's the best we can do

Passengers using RTA public transport bus on Sunday 26th April 2020. Photo : Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: You may have tested negative or positive. It doesn't matter. You should still wear a mask for the foreseable future.

Here's why you should wear a face mask as much as possible.

Q: I’m a recovered COVID-19 patient. Do I need to wear a mask?

Yes. Several studies show why you should keep wearing a mask. So you may be a recovered patient and may no longer have the symptom (asymptomatic). But that doesn’t mean you’re incapable of spreading (or shedding) the virus. There's no evidence of that.

There's the risk of called “viral shedding” (transmitting the virus to another person), even if you had already been cleared of infection, or tested negative of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, studies show.

There’s a build-up of clinical and mathematical modeling studies being done around the world to better understand SARS-CoV-2 viral transmission, especially the asymptomatic type.

Various types of masks Image Credit: NYT

One study (pre-print version), conducted by the University of Southern California, suggests that the number of asymptomatic cases and the spread of COVID-19 are much higher than previously thought or modelled.

Another study, set for publication in the upcoming May 1, 2020 edition of The Lancet, shows the "prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in faecal samples". This is an important bit of information, especially for those living in shared accommodations.

VIRAL RNA An RNA virus is a virus that has RNA (ribonucleic acid) as its genetic material. This nucleic acid is usually single-stranded RNA (ssRNA) but may be double-stranded RNA (dsRNA).



Examples of human diseases caused by RNA viruses include the common cold, influenza, SARS, COVID-19, hepatitis C, hepatitis E, West Nile fever, Ebola virus disease, rabies, polio and measles.



Q: For how long should I wear a mask?

It’s not clear. It's up to the health authorities to declare when not wearing a mask would be a safe thing to do, especially when outside.

Until now, scientific studies remain inconclusive on how long is the “viral shedding” of SARS-CoV2. For those who are immuno-compromised (i.e. with pre-existing conditions), COVID-19 may be deadly.

There’s no specific vaccine or medicine for SARS-CoV-2 yet. So as the world's top scientists are still trying to determine the pathogenicity of this virus (how long does it actually survive in surfaces or water, for example), it's best to take extra care.

A lab in Paris detected 'minuscule traces' of coronavirus in non-potable water used for cleaning.

And because the virus is new, the disease tolerance mechanism encoded in the human defences essential for survival after an infection is still little understood. For those who are immuno-compromised (i.e. with pre-existing conditions), COVID-19 may be deadly.

WHAT EXPERTS KNOW ABOUT SARS-CoV-2 'VIRAL SHEDDING': There's still limited information available to characterise the spectrum of clinical illness, transmission efficiency, and the duration of viral shedding for persons with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). That's according to the US CDC. [Source: https://bit.ly/3aHufnM]

One study, done by a German team, shows people who contract the novel coronavirus emit high amounts of virus very early on in their infection.

At the same time, the German researchers found that people with mild infections can still test positive by throat swabs for days and even weeks after their illness. The researchers, however, found that those who are only mildly sick are likely no longer infectious by about 10 days after they start to experience symptoms.

Image Credit: https://bit.ly/2Up12b3

Another study shows virulence could last 20 days.

What’s clear is that at peak shedding, people with COVID-19 emit more than 1,000 more virus than was emitted during peak shedding of SARS infection — a fact that likely explains the rapid, dangerous spread of the novel coronavirus.

Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin Source https://bit.ly/2Up12b3 https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.05.20030502v1

VIRULENCE Virulence is the ability of a pathogen (disease-causing organism) to infect or damage a host (people, animals). The pathogenicity of an organism — its ability to cause disease — is determined by its virulence factors.



Virulent describes both disease severity or a pathogen's infectivity.



KEY POINT: With COVID-19, shedding from the upper airways (upper respiratory tract) early in infection makes for a virus that is much harder to contain.Experts say understanding the differences in the pattern of virus shedding holds the KEY. Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin Source: https://bit.ly/2Up12b3

Q: Why should I take extra care, and wear a mask when out?

First, if you’re in the UAE, you could get slapped a fine of Dh1,000 when outside your house, and not wearing a mask.

Second, not much is understood about the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and its reported viral mutations.

Another study reports that the coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 variants. It is yet unknown what mechanism of virulence (MOV) each variant carries.

Moreover, cases have been reported where a patient could infect their close contacts even after “apparent recovery” from the infection.

Scientists all over the world are feverishly contributing to the increasing body of knowledge of the novel coronavirus.

In another report, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a laser light-scattering experiment visualised speech-generated droplets and their trajectories. The study concluded that droplets expelled from a speaker’s mouth decreased in instances of speech at a lower volume — and were almost eliminated when the speaker’s mouth was covered with a damp cloth.

Passengers maintaining mandatory safe distance at Dubai metro which restarted its services on Sunday 26th April 2020. Photo : Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Q: What’s the significance of these studies?

In the first, researchers found that half of the patients continued to be viral positive even after the resolution of symptoms up to eight days.

In the second, published by JAMA and conducted in Singapore involving the first 18 patients (who all survived) diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 in the island-nation (between January 23 and February 3, 2020), the researchers described all the patients having tested positive for respiratory tract infection.

The Singaporean team found prolonged “viral shedding” from the nasopharynx of 7 days or longer in 15 patients. This meant 83% of them were shedding the virus for at least 7 days. The Singapore study was conducted on patients with milder infections that recovered from the disease.

Still, researchers warned: “It is currently unclear if there is a delayed viral clearance in the more vulnerable population such as those older or have immune deficiencies or are on immunosuppressive therapies.”

In another study, published by Chinese and US clinicians in The Lancet, the authors found that virus persisted for 20 days, though the patients studied had a high mortality of >40%.

Health Officials in hazmat suits check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the airport in Beijing, China. Nearly two decades after the disastrously-handled SARS epidemic, China’s more-open response to a new virus signals its growing confidence and a greater awareness of the pitfalls of censorship, even while the government is as authoritarian as ever. (AP Photo Emily Wang) Image Credit: AP

Q: Why is this piece of information important?

Research has established that the virus can transmit from "subclinical" patients, i.e. that patients who are considered "recovered" are still able to spread the virus. It continues to pose a threat for those who are immuno-compromised (i.e. with pre-existing conditions).

The increasing body of scientific data about SARS-CoV-2 can also be a useful tool for policymakers.

As we all know, the current COVID-19 is a pandemic, surpassing both MERS and SARS in severity and deaths within a rather short period.