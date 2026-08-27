Black Sea Petroleum completes shift to non-Russian crude at Kulevi

Black Sea Petroleum (BSP) has started refining fully non-Russian-origin crude oil at its Kulevi Oil Refinery in Georgia as of August 24 this year.

BSP has completed the process of replacing Russian-origin crude oil with alternative feedstock, and the Kulevi refinery is now operating exclusively on crude oil from non-Russian sources.

Over the past two months, the Kulevi Oil Refinery – located on Georgia’s Black Sea coast – has been undergoing a feedstock diversification process announced by the refinery’s owner, Black Sea Petroleum.

As part of the diversification process, BSP began receiving Kazakh crude oil in July this year, according to data published by Georgia’s National Statistics Office. In a statement issued the same month, BSP said it expected to fully replace Russian crude oil during August 2026.

As part of the diversification process, BSP expects to receive further shipments of crude oil from Libya. The company has a crude oil supply agreement with Libya covering the period through to the end of 2027.