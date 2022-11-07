Avaya has released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights the positive impacts that the company has made to address global issues.

In the report, the company looks at challenges such as climate change, equality, community support, responsible consumption, economic development, and more.

The Corporate Responsibility Report gives an overview of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives to help improve experiences for Avaya employees, suppliers, partners, customers, and its global communities.

According to the report, Avaya’s accomplishments contribute to some of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which aim to achieve a more sustainable future for all.

“Avaya’s ESG strategy is about doing the right thing for all of our stakeholders — employees, customers, suppliers, partners, stockholders, society, and the planet,” says Reeva Kymer, Director ESG & Philanthropy at Avaya.

“We take being a responsible corporate citizen very seriously, and our activities are contributing to solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“I am proud to be part of a company that cares about our planet and the health and well-being of others.”

Environment

The report states that Avaya’s greenhouse gas emissions are a by-product of everyday business operations.

As the company commits to combating climate change, Avaya exceeded its 2020 emissions reduction target by reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 65 per cent, along with Scope 3 emissions from business travel by 49 per cent from 2014 levels.

Moving forward, Avaya has committed to set near-term emissions reduction targets that are in line with climate science and has submitted those targets for review by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Overall, from financial year (FY) 2020 to FY 2021, Avaya reduced its total emissions by 1.2 per cent and is now planning to purchase renewable energy and work with its supply chain to lower emissions further.

Avaya also aims to reduce the environmental impact of its products, solutions, services and activities. It also facilitates the return and end-of-life management of devices, batteries and packaging.

By considering its product design, Avaya hopes its technology can play an essential role in reducing its carbon footprint.

Social

Avaya is also committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) across its global organisation.

It is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture that ensures employees are “valued, respected, and empowered to bring their authentic selves forward”. As a result, Avaya has added inclusion to its company values.

Avaya says it utilises its technology to meet societal needs such as educational experiences, helping businesses grow, and supporting people with disabilities.

Ongoing efforts in India have seen Avaya distribute funds to help support more than 8,500 children and young adults between FY2020 and FY2021.

The company also donates money to organisations that focus on healthcare and education. Now in its seventh year, Avaya’s Month of Giving sees employees, partners, suppliers, and customers worldwide raise money for Save the Children.

Governance

Avaya is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and conduct.

The company states that having good corporate governance results from sound processes that ensure its directors are well supported by accurate and timely information along with unrestricted access to management.

According to the report, the Avaya Board of Directors oversees Avaya’s business and affairs, including its strategic direction. The Board has three standing committees, which are Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance. The latter oversees the company’s ESG initiatives and ensures that the entire Board is briefed regularly on those issues.

