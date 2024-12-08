A viral video capturing a young girl’s desperate and compassionate effort to save a freezing kitten has touched hearts of people on social media. The incident occurred in Hubei, China, where a ginger kitten, barely clinging to life due to extreme cold, was rescued by the unwavering determination of a little girl armed with nothing more than a hair dryer and her tears of compassion.

The video, initially shared on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, shows a kitten lying motionless on a table. A young girl attempts to revive it by gently blowing warm air from a hair dryer over its frail body. As her efforts continue, tears well up in her eyes, and she eventually breaks down in tears, yet she refuses to give up.