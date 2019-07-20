Police say his injuries are not life-threatening

Simon Yam Image Credit: AP

Beijing: Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has been stabbed while attending an event in southern China.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening and a suspect has been detained. The motive is unclear.

His manager Lester Mo says Yam was stabbed in the stomach on Saturday and also had a cut on his right hand. The 64-year-old actor is undergoing what Mo called a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city.

Yam has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series.