He is thought to have used sedatives on victims before filming attacks

London: An Indonesian student described as Britain's most prolific rapist was jailed for life on Monday for a catalogue of sex offences on unsuspecting men he drugged and assaulted.

Manchester Crown Court in northwest England was told Reynhard Sinaga may have attacked as many as 195 men, luring them into his flat with the offer of a place to stay or alcohol.

Judge Suzanne Goddard described the 36-year-old from Indonesia's Jambi province as "an evil sexual predator" who preyed on drunken young men on nights out.

He is thought to have used sedatives to render his victims unconscious before filming the attacks. Most knew nothing about the assaults. He was caught only when one victim woke up.

"One of your victims described you as a monster," Goddard said. "The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description."

She recommended he serve at least 30 years behind bars.

Sinaga was convicted of 159 offences, including 136 rapes and eight attempted rapes, at four separate trials, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The first trial began in June 2018. The last ended last December. None could be reported until restrictions imposed to avoid prejudicing juries were lifted on Monday.

The CPS said Sinaga was suspected of attacking "scores" more men since he moved to Britain in 2007, calling him "the worst-known sex offender in the country's history".