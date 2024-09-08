Ha Long, Vietnam: The death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam rose to 14 on Sunday, and the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression, after it ripped roofs off buildings, sank boats and triggered landslides.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction and two dozen people dead across southern China and the Philippines before it ravaged Vietnam.

A family of four was killed in a landslide in the mountainous Hoa Binh province of northern Vietnam early Sunday morning, according to state media.

The landslide happened around midnight, after several hours of heavy rain brought by Yagi, when a hillside gave way and collapsed onto a house, VNExpress said, citing local authorities.

Since Friday, 10 others have been killed in storm-related incidents, some crushed by falling trees or drifting boats, the defence ministry’s disaster management agency said Sunday.

‘No boat could stand’

While Vietnam’s weather agency downgraded the storm on Sunday, several areas of the port city of Hai Phong were under half a metre (1.6 feet) of flood waters, and electricity was out, with power lines and electric poles damaged, according to AFP journalists.

People inspect damaged boats on Bai Chay beach after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

At Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site about 70 kilometres up the coast from the city, fishermen were in shock as they examined the damage Sunday morning.

The disaster management authority said 30 vessels sank at boat lock areas in coastal Quang Ninh province along Ha Long Bay after being pounded by strong wind and waves.

The typhoon also damaged nearly 3,300 houses, and more than 120,000 hectares of crops in the north of the country, the authority said.

Rooftops of buildings were blown off and motorbikes were left toppled over in piles of building debris, AFP journalists observed.

Pham Van Thanh, 51, a crew member of a tourist boat, said all the vessel’s crew remained on board since Friday to prevent it from sinking.

“The wind was pushing from our back, with so much pressure that no boat could stand,” Thanh told AFP.

“Then the first one sank. Then one after another,” he said.

Blown off roofs

Bui Xuan Tinh said he lost both his home and business to the “destructive” typhoon, and would need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to repair his three wooden tourist boats after they sank in a lock on Tuan Chau island.

Men collect debris on a flooded street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Hai Phong, on September 8, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

“I have been in this sea (and) ship business for decades and have never witnessed such a thing like yesterday,” Tinh told AFP.

“Then I received a phone call from my kids at home saying our rooftop was blown off,” he said.

“I did not feel anything. What came to my mind was only ‘Oh God, oh God’.”

A man checks boats damaged after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long bay, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Before making landfall in Vietnam on Saturday, Yagi tore through southern China and the Philippines, killing at least 24 people and injuring dozens of others.