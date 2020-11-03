Ayda Gezgin
Rescue workers carry four-year-old girl Ayda Gezgin as they pull her out of the rubble of a building 91 hours after it collapsed during a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, on November 3, 2020. - Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

Izmir: Turkish rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers.

The death toll in the earthquake reached 102, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in Turkey's third-largest city.

The US Geological Survey rated the quake at 7.0 magnitude, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.