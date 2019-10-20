The listing did not disclose the asking price for the yacht

Kuala Lumpur: A superyacht linked to a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at Malaysian fund 1MDB is up for sale, according to a listing by the yacht broker.

The superyacht Tranquility, earlier known as the Equanimity, is currently owned by resorts operator Genting Malaysia Bhd which bought it from the Malaysian government in April for $126 million.

The superyacht is among assets allegedly bought by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his associates with money taken from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), US and Malaysian investigators have said.

The 300-foot yacht has an interior clad in marble, a beach club, a Turkish bath, a 20 square metre swimming pool and a helipad, according to a listing by broker Camper & Nicholsons.

The listing did not disclose the asking price for the yacht.

Camper & Nicholsons and Genting did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The yacht is also available for charter at 1.1 million pounds ($1.43 million) a week, according to the listing.

It is unclear how long the yacht has been up for sale. Media reports on Saturday said Genting was asking $200 million for the yacht.

1MDB, a now-defunct fund, is being investigated by at least six countries for money laundering and corruption.

The US Department of Justice has said about $4.5 billion siphoned from 1MDB was used by Low and his associates to buy the yacht, a private jet, as well as Picasso paintings, jewellery, and real estate.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, after his stunning victory in last year's election, has vowed to recover the money allegedly stolen from 1MDB.

Malaysian police have issued an arrest warrant and filed criminal charges against Low, but his whereabouts are unknown.