The countries in the list include Australasia, Europe and North America

Sri Lankan Airlines Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Also in this package Sri Lankan Airlines expands Gulf links

SriLankan Airlines has launched free visa on arrival facility to 48 countries for a period of six months.

In a bid to boost tourism in the country, SriLankan Airlines launched this initiative which will be effective from August 1. The countries included span across Australasia, Europe and North America.

Sri Lanka’s national carrier is in the forefront of global initiatives to strengthen the country’s tourism industry, working with a multitude of partners ranging from Sri Lanka tourism to hotels, tour operators and travel agents.

SriLankan Airlines operates a route network of 111 cities in 48 countries from its hub in Colombo and also connects to over 1,000 cities in 160 countries through its oneworld partner airlines.

See full list of countries benefiting from the airline's new move