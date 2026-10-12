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Seoul says multiple North Korean ballistic missiles were fired

Military on alert as North Korea fires missiles into East Sea

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AFP
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South Korean military detected at around 6:00 am (2100 GMT on Tuesday) a ballistic missile launched by North Korea from the Wonsan area towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters on Wednedsay (Aug. 12).
South Korean military detected at around 6:00 am (2100 GMT on Tuesday) a ballistic missile launched by North Korea from the Wonsan area towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters on Wednedsay (Aug. 12).
AFP file

South Korea said Monday that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. 

"Our military detected around 09:20 (0020 GMT) several ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the Sea of Japan.

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"Our military has stepped up surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches," it added.

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