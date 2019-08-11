Case that has baffled police and turned up no evidence so far

Meabh Quoirin, center left, the mother of a missing British girl Nora Anne Quoirin, speaks to police officers as father Sebastien Quoirin, center right, stands beside her, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Image Credit: AP

Seremban, Malaysia: The search for a 15-year-old London girl who mysteriously vanished from a Malaysian forest resort has entered a second week, with no letup despite a major Muslim festival amid rising concerns for her safety.

The family of Nora Anne Quoirin discovered her missing last Sunday morning from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, in a case that has baffled police and turned up no evidence so far.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop says no missing person has ever been reported in the area in the past decade, except for hikers who lost their way in the jungle.