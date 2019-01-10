Moon, who took office in 2017, has shuttled between North Korea and the United States to facilitate high-profile nuclear diplomacy that includes the first Kim-Trump summit in Singapore last June. Moon’s overture, however, has invited criticism from conservatives in South Korea and the United States that he’s making too many concessions and helping the North try to weaken US-led sanctions. Trump has maintained that sanctions on North Korea will stay in place until it completely abandons its nuclear programme.