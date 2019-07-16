Balinese men check a damaged temple in Bali, Indonesia Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java on Tuesday, causing damage to homes and temples. Image Credit: AFP

Denpasar, Indonesia: Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java on Tuesday, causing damage to homes and temples.

The geophysics agency said the quake didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered 82 kilometers (51 miles) to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers (57 miles).

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged Hindu temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.