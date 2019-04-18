Man poured gasoline in his living room and then threw burning newspapers to start blaze

A 42-year-old man, center, identified only by his family name Ahn, is escorted by police officers at a district court in Jinju, South Korea. Image Credit: AP

Seoul, South Korea: South Korean police are investigating a 42-year-old man accused of setting his apartment on fire and fatally stabbing five neighbours as they attempted to flee, in violence that shocked the nation.

The man poured gasoline in his living room and then threw burning newspapers to start the blaze on Wednesday, according to police in the southeastern city of Jinju, where the incident took place.

He then knifed other residents of the apartment building as they tried to escape, killing five and injuring six others, Jinju police station chief Lee Heui Seok said.

Seven other people were injured by smoke inhalation, Lee said.

He said the man has a history of mental illness and told investigators he committed the attacks “to defend himself from those trying to slander him.”