China Eastern confirmed there had been fatalities after a jet carrying 132 people crashed into a mountain in southern China on Monday, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of metres in just three minutes.
The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.
China Eastern confirmed late Monday that at least some people involved in the crash had been killed, without providing more information or giving details on any survivors. "The company expresses its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash," the airline said in a statement.
The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said.
Fears for the fate of the jet spread on Monday afternoon as local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived as planned in Guangzhou after taking off from Kunming shortly after 1pm (0500 GMT). Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed no data for the flight after 2:22 pm.
The tracker showed the plane had sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet in the span of three minutes, before flight information stopped. State broadcaster CCTV said the crash "caused a mountain fire" which was later extinguished, as rescuers poured to the scene in Teng county near Wuzhou.
CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."
China Eastern said it will ground all of its Boeing 737-800 jets starting Tuesday. An emergency telephone assistance line for family was set up and the carrier expressed deep condolences to passengers and crew members onboard.
China Eastern's website, mobile app and some of its social media platforms were turned to black and white in a sign of mourning. China President Xi Jinping urged rescue efforts following the crash, state TV reported.