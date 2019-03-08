The outbreak has killed 261 people this year alone and most of the victims were children

Manila: Health experts have warned that about 2.6 children in the Philippines were at risk due to a measles outbreak in the country as more people have died from the disease this year than in all of 2018, the media reported on Friday.

The outbreak has killed 261 people this year alone and most of the victims were children aged under five, a 547 per cent increase than the previous year with 202 deaths, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) found.

"It is completely unacceptable that children are still dying from measles in 2019," CNN quoted Richard Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippines Red Cross, as saying on Friday.

The IFRC, with the Philippines' Department of Health, is now aiming to immunise all unvaccinated children across seven of the "hardest-hit regions" over the next 12 months.

"We are drawing on the skills and dedication of our two million Red Cross volunteers to go door-to-door and neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood," Gordon said.

Filipinos' confidence in vaccines fell dramatically after a 2014 scandal involving a new dengue fever vaccine, Dengvaxia.

Those with no history of dengue were at a greater risk of developing a more severe form of the disease after having the vaccination.

Rudy Constantino, Director of the Philippines Department of Health Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, told CNN that vaccine levels for measles, flu and other diseases dropped from 70 per cent in 2017 to 39 per cent in 2018 "because of the Dengvaxia scare".

Gundo Weiler, the World Health Organization representative to the Philippines, said the country was now suffering from a measles outbreak "every three to four years", pointing to large-scale outbreaks in 2011 and 2014.