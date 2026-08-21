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14-year-old brings grandfather’s .357 revolver to school in Cebu

The incident comes as schools step up security after a recent Zamboanga school shooting

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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14-year-old brings grandfather’s .357 revolver to school in Cebu

A teacher conducting a surprise inspection of students' school bags discovered an unloaded .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver inside the bag of a 14-year-old student at a school in Pinamungajan, Cebu, on August 20.

The firearm was found at about 3.50pm at Lut-od National High School in Barangay Lut-od, prompting the school administration to seek police assistance.

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Responding police officers assigned to the school verified the report and secured the firearm. Police said the revolver had no ammunition.

Gun reportedly taken from grandfather's cabinet

Initial investigation found that the firearm allegedly belonged to the student's grandfather and had been kept inside a cabinet at the family's residence in Purok Santol, Barangay Lut-od.

The student reportedly took the firearm from the cabinet and brought it to school.

The student's parents are working outside the municipality, and the child is currently under the care of his grandparents. In accordance with procedures for minors, the student was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office while awaiting the arrival of his parents or guardian.

Police step up school security

Cebu Police Provincial Office Provincial Director PCOL Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. praised school personnel for reporting the firearm and immediately contacting police.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of vigilance and proactive safety measures inside our schools,” Mangelen said. “We commend the school personnel for immediately reporting the discovery and seeking police assistance.”

He said the Cebu Police Provincial Office would continue to strengthen police presence and coordination with schools across the province.

The incident comes as schools in Cebu face heightened security measures following a recent shooting inside a senior high school in Zamboanga that left two people dead.

Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro had earlier ordered the PNP Provincial Director and all chiefs of police to increase security at public and private schools, including stronger police presence, regular security checks and closer coordination with school authorities.

“The safety and security of our students, teachers, and school personnel remain among our foremost priorities,” Baricuatro said. “We must remain vigilant and united in protecting our children.”

One police officer assigned to each school

Following the governor's directive, Mangelen ordered police officers to be deployed to schools under a one-police-to-school scheme, in coordination with local government units and school administrators.

Police also reminded firearm owners to ensure guns are stored securely, particularly in homes where children are present, and remain inaccessible to minors and other unauthorised people.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities said appropriate intervention for the minor is being carried out in coordination with the MSWD Office and the child's parents or guardians.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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