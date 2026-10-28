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Prince of Kalat, three guards reportedly abducted in Balochistan

Police investigate reported abduction of Kalat prince and his entourage

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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According to preliminary investigations, armed men intercepted Prince Ahmedzai’s vehicle on Monday.
According to preliminary investigations, armed men intercepted Prince Ahmedzai’s vehicle on Monday.

Prince Muhammad Khan Ahmedzai, son of the Khan of Kalat, Mir Suleman Dawood Jan Ahmedzai, was reportedly abducted along with three guards while travelling in Balochistan, according to reports in The Express Tribune on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday night, when their vehicle was intercepted by armed men on the highway between Khuzdar and Kalat, local reports said.

A statement issued by the police head office in Quetta said preliminary information indicated that the armed suspects took Ahmedzai and the three guards to an unknown location.

The information provided did not include further details about the incident, including the identities of the suspects and the whereabouts of the abducted group.

The Khan of Kalat is a historical title associated with the former Khanate of Kalat, a princely state centred on the town of Kalat in present-day Balochistan, Pakistan.

According to reports, the current Khan of Kalat, Suleman Dawood Ahmedzai, resides in the United Kingdom.

The circumstances surrounding the reported abduction remain unclear.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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