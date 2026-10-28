Prince of Kalat, three guards reportedly abducted in Balochistan

Police investigate reported abduction of Kalat prince and his entourage
Prince Muhammad Khan Ahmedzai, son of the Khan of Kalat, Mir Suleman Dawood Jan Ahmedzai, was reportedly abducted along with three guards while travelling in Balochistan, according to reports in The Express Tribune on Tuesday.
The incident allegedly took place on Monday night, when their vehicle was intercepted by armed men on the highway between Khuzdar and Kalat, local reports said.
A statement issued by the police head office in Quetta said preliminary information indicated that the armed suspects took Ahmedzai and the three guards to an unknown location.
The information provided did not include further details about the incident, including the identities of the suspects and the whereabouts of the abducted group.
The Khan of Kalat is a historical title associated with the former Khanate of Kalat, a princely state centred on the town of Kalat in present-day Balochistan, Pakistan.
According to reports, the current Khan of Kalat, Suleman Dawood Ahmedzai, resides in the United Kingdom.
The circumstances surrounding the reported abduction remain unclear.