Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif receives 1kg gold gift: What happened to it?

Kyrgyzstan’s unusual gift among dozens deposited in Toshakhana
Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deposited more than three dozen official gifts in the Toshakhana between July and September, including one kilogramme of fine gold received during a visit to Kyrgyzstan, according to records released by the Cabinet Division.
All gifts received by the prime minister during his foreign visits were deposited in the government repository, while their valuations are still being determined, The News reported on Tuesday.
Among the most valuable items listed was a box containing 1,000 grammes of fine gold, presented to Sharif during his official visit to Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 2.
The gold was deposited in the Toshakhana on September 8, according to the records.
The prime minister’s extensive gift collection included handmade silk and wool carpets, ceremonial vases, decorative plates, cufflinks, a tie, calligraphy, paintings and traditional souvenirs.
Other items included a model of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), Islamic prayer beads, a model car, a Kyrgyz-style blanket, a crystal shield, a bronze vase, a table clock and books.
The list also featured traditional perfumes containing oud, olive oil, soaps, scarves and a set of cups and saucers.
President Asif Ali Zardari deposited seven gifts during the same period, including carpets, an archery set, a musical instrument, a framed image of Faisal Mosque, a chess set and a decorative item.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and several Cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, also deposited official gifts received during the three-month period.
Toshakhana is Pakistan’s official government repository for gifts received by the president, prime minister, ministers and other public officials from foreign dignitaries and governments.
The term, of Persian origin, means “treasure house”.
Managed by the Cabinet Division, the Toshakhana maintains records of official gifts, including jewellery, watches, gold, carpets and other valuables.
What are the new rules?
Under regulations introduced in September 2026, official gifts deposited in the Toshakhana must be disposed of through open auctions.
Public officials are generally required to declare and deposit gifts within 30 days of receiving them or returning from an overseas visit.
Where does the money go?
Under the new rules, proceeds from Toshakhana auctions will be used to support primary education for girls in Pakistan’s most disadvantaged areas.
The disclosures come after Pakistan introduced stricter regulations governing gifts received by public office-holders.
Under the Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Rules, 2026, notified in September, existing and future gifts deposited in the repository must be disposed of through open auctions conducted by the Cabinet Division.
A committee headed by the federal cabinet secretary will oversee the process and may seek expert advice when required.
Public officials must declare and deposit gifts within 30 days of receiving them or returning from an overseas visit.
The deadline extends to 60 days when gifts are shipped separately to Pakistan.
Except for the president and prime minister, public office-holders and members of official delegations are discouraged from accepting personal gifts from individuals or organisations connected with their official duties.
Where diplomatic protocol or cultural considerations make refusal difficult, recipients must deposit the gifts in the Toshakhana.
Under the new regulations, proceeds from Toshakhana auctions will be deposited in a separate account and used to promote primary education for girls in Pakistan’s most disadvantaged areas.
The policy is intended to ensure that gifts received during official duties are handled transparently and that their proceeds serve a public purpose.
The Cabinet Division has yet to finalise the valuations of the gifts deposited during the July–September period.