Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif receives 1kg gold gift: What happened to it?

Toshakhana is Pakistan’s official government repository for gifts received by the president, prime minister, ministers and other public officials from foreign dignitaries and governments.

The term, of Persian origin, means “treasure house”.

Managed by the Cabinet Division, the Toshakhana maintains records of official gifts, including jewellery, watches, gold, carpets and other valuables.

What are the new rules?

Under regulations introduced in September 2026, official gifts deposited in the Toshakhana must be disposed of through open auctions.

Public officials are generally required to declare and deposit gifts within 30 days of receiving them or returning from an overseas visit.

Where does the money go?