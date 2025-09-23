GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan: Free pink e-scooters for female students and working women rolled out

‘Pink Scooties Project’ empowers female commuters with cost-effective and faster transport

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
The Sindh provincial government rolls out free e-scooters for female students and working women.
Dubai: The Sindh government is all set to distribute free pink electric scooters to women and female students across the province this week, marking a major step toward empowering female commuters with safer, faster, and more affordable mobility.

The initiative, named the Pink Scooties Project, was announced by Sindh Minister of Transport, Sharjeel Memon, during a meeting attended by senior officials from the Transport Department and the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA).

Memon highlighted that the project is designed to save women time, reduce commuting costs, and ensure safe, dignified travel. “We have ensured a transparent and merit-based selection process so that the maximum number of women can benefit,” he said.

Eligibility and selection

The scheme targets permanent residents of Sindh who are either students or working women with a valid motorcycle or car driver licence. Beneficiaries must commit not to sell or sublet the scooter for at least seven years, Geo TV reported.

Shortlisted candidates will be selected through a transparent balloting system, conducted in the presence of print and electronic media and supervised by a committee including officials from Transport, Excise, and Finance departments. Selected applicants must also pass a road safety skill test before receiving their scooters.

Comprehensive support

The program goes beyond just providing scooters.

It includes:

  • Scooter registration and insurance

  • Helmet provision for road safety

  • Basic riding and safety training

  • Access to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Sindh

Government vision

The Sindh government views the Pink Scooties Project as a long-term investment in women’s empowerment. By facilitating independent, safe, and eco-friendly travel, the initiative aims to boost employment opportunities, reduce dependency on public transport, and encourage sustainable mobility.

Applications for the scheme are being accepted online through the SMTA official website, ensuring accessibility for women across urban and rural areas. Authorities have emphasised that the process is designed to be simple, transparent, and fair, giving women from all backgrounds an equal chance to benefit.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
