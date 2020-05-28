A woman involved in the attack claimed that Uzma had an affair with her husband, Usman

Uzma Khan and Huma Khan on the right Image Credit: Twitter

On May 27, police in Lahore registered a case against multiple people after a model and actress, Uzma Khan, accused them of forcibly entering her house and attacking her over an alleged extramarital affair.

The accused comprise of Pakistani business tycoon Malik Riaz’s two daughters, his niece and 15 other persons.

According to Pakistan media outlets, late on Wednesday night, police officials stated that Defence-C Police in the Lahore locality had registered the case against Riaz’s daughters Pashmina Malik and Ambar Malik, niece Amna Usman Malik, and 15 unidentified men for storming Uzma’s house, vandalising it and stealing valuables worth Rs5 million (Dh 113,552).

#UzmaKhan - Videos go viral

On May 27, multiple viral videos on social media showed two women entering the actor’s house and threatening her and her sister, Human Khan, for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a man named Usman Malik, who is said to be the husband of Amna. It is also alleged that Usman is Riaz's nephew.

One video shows them sprinkling a liquid on Uzma while threatening to kill her. Another shows Huma’s foot bleeding as she walks around the house and pleads the women and men to “stop”.

In the videos, one of the women asks Uzma about her relationship with Usman.

The actress breaks silence

The actress, @uzmaaaK, took to social media and posted her “official statement” regarding the issue.

“Remember your gunmen pointed their guns towards two orphans and sexually harassed. We might be weak but now we have faith in Allah and people of Pakistan. I request you to share my statement and stand by me in my difficult times. #uzmakhan”

Uzma also said that she has filed a police complaint against her alleged harassers.

“I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz,” she wrote in another tweet.

She further said she would address a press conference today at Lahore Press Club and would share more details with the media.

Malik Riaz reacts, denies Usman Malik is his nephew

Riaz, @MalikRiaz_, took to Twitter and posted his response: “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity. I would also like to inform that I’ll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents.”

Twitter reacts

The issue trended online and tweeps were divided. Many raised their voice against elitism, asking for action to be taken against those who attacked the actress and her sister, while others criticised them for allegedly having an illicit relationship with the man.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, @TheMahiraKhan, wrote: “Two very different topics being argued. One is infidelity - which no one in their right mind stands for. The other is - how the powerful get away with absolutely anything! I stand for accountability always. May we all be treated equally by the law of this land. #UzmaKhan”