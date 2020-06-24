Police did not take any legal action because of his age, but social media shocked!

10-year-old Karachi boy steals car Image Credit: Twitter

A 10-year-old boy got arrested on Tuesday, June 23 in Karachi after stealing a car for a joyride till the fuel ran out and the CCTV footage is making rounds on social media. Netizens are calling to help the minor and promote education.

According to local media reports, no legal action was taken against the youngster and he was let go by the authorities after a “stern” warning due to his age.

The boy, accused of stealing a car from the Khayaban-e-Mujahid area of the Defence Housing Authority, was arrested by local police from the Sea View area during routine patrolling. Police also seized the stolen car from his possession.

Earlier, the CCTV footage of the young boy was shared on social media.

“He is fond of driving and it is for this reason that he resorts to stealing cars and motorcycles. The boy drives stolen vehicles till they run out of fuel and then abandons them,” a police official was quoted as saying.

The cop added that the minor was let off without any legal proceedings, but his father, identified as Fatah, who is a drug addict, was called to the police station and warned to keep a check on his son.

Tweep @SherySyed2 shared the clip and wrote: “Karachi: A 10-year-old boy at Khayaban-e-Mujahid #DHA stole a car. Darakhshan Police recovered a car from #SeaView road and handed over the kid to parents after warning. The father of the child is a drug addict. This kid had stolen a motorcycle twice before – Police.”