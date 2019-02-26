Kim arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday after an almost 70-hour train ride that cut through southern China. While it remains unclear why Kim chose to travel thousands of miles through China instead of flying into Hanoi, some experts say he could have intended to showcase North Korea’s ties with its major ally China, a crucial leverage in his negotiations with Trump. Kim, who has modelled his leadership style after his charismatic grandfather Kim Il Sung, also could have tried to inspire nostalgia among North Koreans about their state founder, who frequently travelled on trains.