Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The South Korean military is analysing data including the flight distance, height and speed of the missile launch, Yonhap said, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missile appears to have already fallen, according to Japan's defense ministry.
The fresh provocation comes amid an ongoing joint military exercise between the US and South Korea, and following a summit between South Korea and Japan.
The North on Thursday fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.
South Korean and American forces are conducting 11-day joint military drills, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23."