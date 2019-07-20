Millions of people and animals continue to face the brunt in three countries

A Nepalese man wades with his belonging through a flooded street in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, July 12, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Gauhati, India: Officials say the death toll has risen to 152 in monsoon flooding in South Asia as millions of people and animals continue to face the brunt in three countries.

People use a rope to cross a river in the Gaur district of Rautahat, some 200km south of the capital Kathmandu on July 17, 2019 as annual heavy monsoon rains flooded the area. Image Credit: AFP

At least 90 people have died in Nepal and 50 in India's Assam state. A dozen people have been killed in neighboring Bangladesh.

A tiger rests on a bed inside a house on the outskirts of the flooded Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Image Credit: AP

Shiv Kumar, a government official in Assam, said Saturday that 10 rare one-horned rhinos have died at the Kaziranga National Park after swirling grey waters of the Brahmaputra River burst its banks and entered the reserve.

The Assam Disaster Response Authority says 4.8 million people spread over 3,700 villages across the northeastern state are affected by the floods.