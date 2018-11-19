“The trade imbalance between China and the Maldives is so huge that nobody would think of an FTA between such parties,” said Mohammad Nasheed, the chief of the Maldivian Democratic Party, which leads the ruling federal alliance. “China is not buying anything from us. It is a one-way treaty.” On Saturday, as he took office, the new President Ebrahim Mohammad Solih declared the state coffers have been “looted” and warned that the country was in financial difficulty after racking up debt with Chinese lenders.