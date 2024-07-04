Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 jolted Chiba Prefecture, east of the Japanese capital, and was also felt in Tokyo's 23 wards on Thursday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.
Kyodo News quoted the Japan Meteorological Agency as saying that the quake occurred at around 12:12 pm and registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the cities of Katsuura and Isumi in Chiba.
The temblor originated off the eastern coast of Chiba at a depth of around 50 kilometers.