Cebu: A Korean Air Lines Co. plane was involved in an accident while attempting to land in Cebu, the Philippines, on Sunday.
The accident occurred amid bad weather, the carrier said a tweet.
It's investigating and will provide details later.
The flight, KE 631, took off from Seoul's Incheon Airport earlier Sunday. Data from Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic, showed the aircraft appeared to have circled Mactan Cebu International Airport several times before attempting to land.
Other flights for bound for Cebu have been diverted or returned to their origin, the data provider said.