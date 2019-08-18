Injured men receive treatment in the hospital after sustaining wounds from a blast at a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019 Image Credit: Reuters

Kabul: A suicide-bomb blast ripped through a wedding party on a busy Saturday night, 10.40pm local time, in Afghanistan's capital.

The venue was the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in Kabul, the literal translation of the name being "Dubai City" wedding hall.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi confirmed to media early on Sunday, August 18, that the death toll stood at 63, with at least 182 of the guests injured.

"Among the wounded are women and children," Rahimi said. Graphic pictures from the blast have been shared on social media showing bodies strewn across a hall, chairs and tables toppled over and bloodied.

The blast occurred near the stage where musicians were and "all the youths, children and all the people who were there were killed," witness Gul Mohammad told AP.

"There are so many dead and wounded," said Ahmad Omid, a survivor, adding that about 1,200 guests had been invited to the wedding for his father's cousin. "I was with the groom in the other room when we heard the blast and then I couldn't find anyone. Everyone was lying all around the hall."

Amid the carnage at the site were blood-covered chairs and a pile of abandoned shoes. The blast at the Dubai City wedding hall in western Kabul shattered a period of relative calm.

BBC reported that Taliban had denied responsibilty for the attack. No other group has claimed responsibility. The blast happened just a day after Trump wrapped up talks with Taliban on a deal to initiate the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Under the expected deal, the Taliban, in exchange for a US commitment on a withdrawal, would guarantee Afghanistan would not be a sanctuary for militants to expand and plot new attacks, both sides have said.

Details on what happened

More than 1,000 people had been invited, one witness said, as fears grew that it could be the deadliest attack in Kabul this year. Rahimi told The Associated Press the attacker set off explosives among the wedding participants. The venue was the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in the capital city.

The bomber struck the men's reception area, officials said.

"Everybody was running," a waiter at the hall, Sayed Agha Shah, said after the blast.

"Several of our waiters were killed and wounded." Wedding halls have become a big business in Kabul as the Afghan economy slowly picks up and families spend more on celebrations.

Shattering the peace

On August 7, a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces detonated on the same road, killing 14 people and wounding 145 - most of them women, children and other civilians.

Kabul's huge, brightly lit wedding halls are centers of community life in a city weary of decades of war, with thousands of dollars spent on a single evening.

"Devastated by the news of a suicide attack inside a wedding hall in Kabul. A heinous crime against our people" how is it possible to train a human and ask him to go and blow himself (up) inside a wedding?!!" Sediq Seddiqi, spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, said in a Twitter post.

Messages of shock poured in on Sunday. "Such acts are beyond condemnation," the European Union mission to Afghanistan said.

"This heinous and inhumane attack is indeed a crime against humanity," Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said.

The city's wedding halls also serve as meeting places, and in November at least 55 people were killed when a suicide bomber sneaked into a Kabul wedding hall where hundreds of Muslim religious scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. The Taliban denied involvement in an attack that bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State affiliate.

Saturday night's explosion came a few days after the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, with Kabul residents visiting family and friends, and just before Afghanistan marks its 100th independence day on Monday under heavier security in a city long familiar with checkpoints and razor wire.