Prince Hisahito to become second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne

Japan's Prince Hisahito (C) and his parents Prince Akishino (L) and Princess Kiko (R) pose for photos at Ochanomizu University junior high school before attending the entrance ceremony in Tokyo. Image Credit: AFP

Japan police: Man put knives on desk of emperor's grandson

Tokyo: Japanese police on Monday arrested a man linked to knives found on the school desk of Emperor Akihito's 12-year-old grandson.

Police said they arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of trespassing after spotting him in videos from security cameras in the neighborhood of Hisahito's Ochanomizu University Junior High School.

Media reports said the man entered the school posing a maintenance worker and placed two knives on the desk. His motive wasn't immediately known.