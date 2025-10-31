Iran FM calls US resuming nuclear tests 'regressive and irresponsible'

US a 'nuclear-armed bully... demonising Iran's peaceful nuclear program'
Iran's foreign minister called on Thursday US plans to resume nuclear testing "regressive and irresponsible", after a surprise directive by US President Donald Trump.
"A nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons. The same bully has been demonising Iran's peaceful nuclear program," Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media.
"The (US) announcement of a resumption of nuclear tests is a regressive and irresponsible move and a serious threat to international peace and security," he added.
