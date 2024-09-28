New York: The Indian Consulate in New York has refuted reports, that claimed that restrictions have been placed on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

The Indian mission said that no new change has been introduced, while adding that the provisions outlined in the Gazette Notification dated March 4, 2021, regarding the rights of OCI cardholders, remain unchanged and continue to be in force.

"We have come across news reports spreading false information that restrictions have been placed on OCI card holders in the recent past," the Indian consulate stated in a post on X.

"Friends in the Indian American community are hereby informed that no new change has been introduced in the recent past for OCI card holders. Provisions of Gazette Notification F.No. 26011/CC/05/2018-OCI dated March 4, 2021, regarding rights of OCI cardholders continue to remain in force," he added.

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Scheme was introduced by amending the Citizenship Act, 1955 in August 2005.

The Scheme provides for registration as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on January 26.