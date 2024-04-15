NEW DELHI: India said on Monday it is likely to receive above average monsoon rainfall in 2024, in a potential boost for the country which depends heavily on the summer rains for its farm output.

The lifeblood of India’s economy delivers nearly 70 per cent of the rain needed to water crops and recharge reservoirs and aquifers, with nearly half of its farmland, without any irrigation, depending on the June-September rains to grow a number of crops.

The monsoon, which usually arrives over the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreats in mid-September, is expected to total 106 per cent of the long-term average this year, said M. Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

India badly needs good monsoon rains as below-normal rainfall in 2023 depleted reservoir levels and hit food production. The government responded by imposing curbs on exports of sugar, rice, onions, and wheat.

Resuming exports depends on how quickly production recovers in 2024, which is not possible without good monsoon rainfall.

“The forecast based on both dynamical and statistical models suggest that quantitatively the monsoon seasonal rainfall during June to September is likely to be 106 per cent of the long period average,” Ravichandran said during a news conference.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines average or normal rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.