Cultural and historical links aside, relations between Saudi Arabia and India have primarily been seen through the commercial prism. Two-way trade totalled a whopping $27.5 billion (Dh101.14 billion) in 2018. But increasingly, both countries are also coming closer on the counter-terrorism front, given that both have been victims of the scourge on multiple occasions. The Saudi Crown Prince didn’t mince words on this subject when he said: “I want to state that we are ready to cooperate with India in every way, including through intelligence sharing.” [India and all] “neighbouring countries must work together”.