For starters, trust. Both Trump and Kim, whose regime that has been locked in hostilities with the US for almost 70 years, have intense security demands. Vietnam has been building military ties with the US to balance against a rising China and — like Singapore, the host of the first Trump-Kim summit in June — is among four dozen countries with a North Korean embassy. Moreover, Kim, who must rely on Chinese loaner aircraft and ageing Russian-built passenger jets, can reach the communist country by flying over friendly territory.