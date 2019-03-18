Collision is suspected to be related to a temporary malfunction of a security system

Two MTR trains sit after collision on the Tsuen Wan Line during testing of the rail company's new signal system in Hong Kong Monday, March, 18, 2019. Two Hong Kong subway trains collided in early hours on Monday, leaving one train driver suffered leg injury and the other felt unwell after inhaling smoke. It cause service suspensions between affected stations. Image Credit: AP

Hong Kong: Two Hong Kong subway trains collided during a test run of a new signaling system, representing the latest mishap for local rail operator MTR Corp. in the Asian financial hub.

The accident occurred Monday around 3am, when train services weren't open to the public, according to MTR. Two drivers were taken to the hospital, with one having a leg injury, MTR Operations Director Adi Lau said.

The accident occurred about five months after a rare, simultaneous signaling glitch on four subway lines caused chaos at stations during the morning peak-hour rush. Hong Kong's subway, often lauded as being among Asia's best, carries millions of passengers on weekdays.

Service on the Tsuen Wan line between Admiralty and Central, where Hong Kong's main business districts are located, is suspended on Monday. Passengers can use the alternative Island Line to travel between the two affected stations.

The collision is suspected to be related to a temporary malfunction of a security system, Lau said on Monday. The confirmed reason for the accident is pending further investigation, Lau said.