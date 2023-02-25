HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have made three arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said Saturday.
The partial remains of well-known influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.
"We are still looking for the head," superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman's limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.
The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.
The father, mother and elder brother of Choi's ex-husband - who is still at large - have been arrested and will face murder charges, he added.
"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums," Chung said.
"Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill."
Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.
She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband's brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.
The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished - suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi's body, he added.