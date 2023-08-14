A group of German guests toppled a 150-year-old statue at a villa in northern Italy. A Danish woman exposed herself while riding a motorbike in Bali. A Polish man climbed a closed, sacred temple at Chichn Itz in Mexico. Americans harassed bears at Yellowstone National Park.

These are just some of the latest examples of tourists behaving badly:

Tourists always get a bad rap, but governments are pushing back more forcefully than ever on unruly visitors, deploying a range of tactics to control misbehavior while putting future tourists on notice.

In the past few months, a number of countries have passed laws with punishments such as hefty fines and even jail time.

"The old city of Dubrovnik is not a discothque," says Jelka Tepi, deputy mayor of the historic Croatian city. People actually live there, she says. "They want to have a good night's rest."

In Bali, locals have a new hotline they can use to snitch on visitors, and the country has deported more tourists so far this year than it did all for all of 2022.

Tepi says tourists need to be reminded that they're in a UNESCO World Heritage site and that certain behavior is inappropriate: sitting around eating and drinking on the steps of historic buildings, zooming through pedestrian-only zones on a bike or scooter, walking around town in just a bathing suit. "This is not the beach," she says.

The city released a video in June to remind tourists of what they should and shouldn't do. The video, Respect the City, is playing on cruise ships, on flights and at airports, part of a larger project that began in 2018 to clean up the city's image as overcrowded.

Then there's the dreaded noise: the click-click-click of a wheeled suitcase being dragged over the limestone streets by tourists who have a few hours to kill before they head to an airport. "It's very, very noisy," Tepi adds. "Dubrovnik has thousands of steps." Don't be surprised if you get stopped by police: They've been put in charge of telling visitors to correct course when they spot undesirable behavior.

In Italy, tourists who stop their cars and clog the roads overlooking Portofino's downtown scenic bay will face fines up to 279 euros ($306). A town ordinance passed in April prohibits people from obstructing traffic at its most popular spots between the Piazzetta and the Molo Umberto I pier from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer months through October. Visitors can still stroll these areas and take all the selfies they want in front of the iconic square lined with brightly colored facades.

"The goal is not to make the locality exclusive but to allow everyone to enjoy the beauty of Portofino," Mayor Matteo Viacava told local media.

Italy keeps ratcheting up legal penalties for bad behavior, including fines of up to 60,000 euros and possible jail time for defacing the country's historic monuments, according to a bill that passed in April. That follows numerous incidents involving climate activists as well as tourists scribbling on the walls of Rome's Colosseum.

Some politicians say even fines and the threat of imprisonment aren't enough. In late July, yet another individual stepped into Rome's Trevi Fountain, climbed up one of the sculptures and dove into the water amid a crowd of cheering onlookers. After that, a city councilor suggested closing off the fountain.

Bali is also taking a more punitive approach to tourist misconduct. As of Aug. 6, the Indonesian island has deported 198 tourists, more than the total number for 2022, a Bali official told CNN Indonesia. New task forces are working on cracking down on disrespectful tourist behavior as well as visitors illegally overstaying their visas. "Community participation is certainly very much needed in supervising and taking action against unruly tourists," one of the task force's announcement reads, referring to the dedicated local hotline to report bad foreign tourist behavior.

Then there are the rules around behavior issued in June, among them: No entering holy places, unless to worship in modest clothing. No badmouthing, either directly or on social media.

As for Amsterdam's battle to clean up its city center by removing undesirable behavior, its most recent campaign video resembles a police reality TV episode, with images of smashed beer bottles in the street and male visitors being arrested against a backdrop of flashing blue and red lights.