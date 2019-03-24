He was prime minister from 2008 to 2011

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva casts his vote at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, March 24, 2019, during the nation's first general election since the military seized power in a 2014 coup. ( Image Credit: AP

Bangkok: Former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva stepped down as leader of the Democrat Party after its poor showing in a Sunday general election.

Thailand's oldest political party was in fourth place in the popular vote, with a little more that 3 million votes, according to partial results released by the Election Commission, with 91 per cent of votes counted.