Chairman of the National Congress of the People's Republic of China Li Peng
Chairman of the National Congress of the People's Republic of China Li Peng stands next to a Chinese flag in Canberra's Parliament House in Australia September 16, 2002. Image Credit: Reuters

Beijing: Former Chinese premier Li Peng has died aged 91, state broadcaster Xinhua said Tuesday.

The former chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee died of "illness" in Beijing on Monday, Xinhua said.