Gui is the highest-profile of five booksellers who disappeared in 2015

Gui is the highest-profile of five booksellers who disappeared between October and December 2015, all linked to a Hong Kong bookshop famous for its gossipy texts on Chinese political leaders. Image Credit: Twitter/AFP news agency

A Chinese court sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for illegally providing intelligence overseas on Monday, the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website.

Gui, a bookseller previously based in Hong Kong who sold books critical of China's political leadership, was detained by mainland police in 2018. He was seized by plainclothes police while with Swedish diplomats.

Gui's situation soured relations between Sweden and China in the months leading up to Monday's sentencing, with Chinese officials warning Swedish counterparts of meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Swedish foreign ministry officials, who had demanded his release, have yet to comment.

The Ningbo court statement said Gui, 55, had stated that he would not appeal the sentence and had asked to have his Chinese citizenship reinstated.

Chinese officials objected to Svenska PEN, a literary organisation, awarding Gui Minhai the 2019 Tulcholsky Prize, praising his service to free speech.

Swedish culture minister Amanda Lind defied Chinese diplomatic threats of "countermeasures" to present the prize.

Gui is the highest-profile of five booksellers who disappeared between October and December 2015, all linked to a Hong Kong bookshop famous for its gossipy texts on Chinese political leaders.

Such books are banned on the mainland but their production and sale is legal within Hong Kong under the extensive freedoms guaranteed as part of the 1997 handover of the city from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty.