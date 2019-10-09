An app available on Apple's store allegedly helps protesters identify police in Hong Kong

Barriers cordon off debris outside a burned out customer service center during a media tour of the Kwun Tong station, operated by MTR Corp., in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Beijing: China's state media accused Apple Wednesday of supporting pro-democracy protesters, warning the US tech giant would suffer consequences for its "unwise and reckless" decision, in an echo of campaigns against other Western firms.

An opinion piece in the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, highlighted a transport app available on Apple's store that it alleged helped protesters identify police in Hong Kong.

"Apple's approval for the app obviously helps rioters," the article said.

"Does this mean Apple intended to be an accomplice to the rioters?"

The article then cautioned that: "The map app is just the tip of the iceberg".

It alleged that a song advocating "Hong Kong independence" had appeared on the "Apple Music Store" in the southern Chinese city, then issued an ominous warning.

"Nobody wants to drag Apple into the lingering unrest in Hong Kong. But people have reason to assume that Apple is mixing business with politics, and even illegal acts," it said.

"Apple has to think about the consequences of its unwise and reckless decision," the article said.

"It definitely wasn't an accident that Apple allowed HKmap.live online," wrote one commentator on Weibo.

"(Apple) should know exactly what it's doing... It seems that there is too little domestic pressure against Apple."

Apple, which has a huge presence in China, did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.